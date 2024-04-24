FirstService: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.3 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.3 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.