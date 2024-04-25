FirstEnergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $253 million. On…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $253 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $3.29 billion in the period.

FirstEnergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.61 to $2.81 per share.

