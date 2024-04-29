F5: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $119 million.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $119 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $681.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.89 to $3.01.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $675 million to $695 million for the fiscal third quarter.

