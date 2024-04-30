Equitrans Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $109 million.…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $109 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $364.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.4 million.

