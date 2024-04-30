Edison International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Tuesday reported net income of $11 million in…

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Tuesday reported net income of $11 million in its first quarter.

The Rosemead, California-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $4.08 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.14 billion.

Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $5.05 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIX

