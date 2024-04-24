Eagle Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $338,000 in…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $338,000 in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $179.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

