Destiny Media: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Monday reported a loss of $130,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The distributor of secured pre-release music and video posted revenue of $986,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $986,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSNY

