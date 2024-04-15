Live Radio
Destiny Media: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 15, 2024, 9:10 AM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Monday reported a loss of $130,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The distributor of secured pre-release music and video posted revenue of $986,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $986,000.

