Denny’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.7 million.…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.7 million.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $110 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DENN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.