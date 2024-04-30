Live Radio
Denny’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 30, 2024, 4:16 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.7 million.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $110 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.4 million.

