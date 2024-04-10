Delta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $37 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $37 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $13.75 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $7 per share.

