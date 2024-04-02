Dave & Buster’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $36.2 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $599.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126.9 million, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.