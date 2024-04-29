CVR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Monday reported profit of $82…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Monday reported profit of $82 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.