Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Corus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Corus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 12, 2024, 6:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) on Friday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $222.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CJREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CJREF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up