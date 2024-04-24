Constellium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Wednesday reported profit of $17.4 million in its first quarter.…

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Wednesday reported profit of $17.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Paris-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The aluminum company posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period.

