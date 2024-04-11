Constellation Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $392.4…

The Victor, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.14 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.73 billion, or $9.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.96 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.50 to $13.80 per share.

