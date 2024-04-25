CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 594 605 593½ 602¼ +7¾ Jul 612½ 623½ 612 620½ +7½ Sep 630¾ 641 629¾ 639¼ +8 Dec 653¾ 664 652½ 662¼ +8¼ Mar 672¼ 681¾ 670½ 680½ +8¼ May 680 689¾ 678¾ 688 +7 Jul 675½ 684¼ 673 682½ +5½ Sep 681¾ 688 681¾ 687¼ +5½ Dec 694 700 694 697¾ +6 Mar 699½ 704¾ 699½ 704¾ +5¼ May 703 +5¼ Jul 667¼ +5½ Est. sales 175,336. Wed.’s sales 167,245 Wed.’s open int 371,109 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 437¾ 442 436 441 +3¼ Jul 448½ 453¼ 446½ 452 +3½ Sep 458 462¾ 456½ 461¾ +3½ Dec 472 476¾ 470¾ 476¼ +3½ Mar 485¼ 489¾ 484 489½ +3½ May 494 498¾ 492¾ 498¾ +4¼ Jul 499 505¾ 498½ 505½ +5 Sep 481¾ 486 480¾ 485¾ +2½ Dec 486½ 490 484½ 489¾ +2¾ Mar 495 498½ 493¼ 498½ +2¾ May 502½ 503½ 501¼ 503½ +2¾ Jul 503½ 506¼ 503½ 506¼ +2¾ Sep 482 +1½ Dec 477 480½ 477 480½ +1¾ Jul 492¼ +1¾ Dec 478 +1¾ Est. sales 539,798. Wed.’s sales 496,694 Wed.’s open int 1,501,963 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 364¾ 368¾ 356 367 Jul 354 354¼ 342½ 351 —2¾ Sep 352 352½ 352 352½ —2¾ Dec 353½ 353¾ 348¾ 353¾ —3¾ Mar 358¼ —3¼ May 364¼ —3¼ Jul 369 —3¼ Sep 380¾ —3¼ Dec 387½ —3¼ Mar 384½ —3¼ Jul 353¾ —3¼ Sep 369½ —3¼ Est. sales 942. Wed.’s sales 942 Wed.’s open int 3,912 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1164¾ 1166½ 1150½ 1162¾ —3¼ Jul 1180¼ 1183½ 1166¾ 1179¾ —1¾ Aug 1183 1186½ 1170½ 1183 —1 Sep 1170 1175½ 1160 1172¼ +½ Nov 1172 1179¼ 1164 1175½ +1 Jan 1184¾ 1189¾ 1175 1186 +1¼ Mar 1183 1188¾ 1173¼ 1185 +2 May 1180½ 1192¼ 1177¼ 1188¾ +2¾ Jul 1186¼ 1197 1183 1194¼ +2¼ Aug 1187¾ +2¾ Sep 1167¾ +3¼ Nov 1150¾ 1160½ 1149½ 1160½ +2½ Jan 1168¾ +2½ Mar 1167½ +2½ May 1170 +2¼ Jul 1176 +2¼ Aug 1170 +2¼ Sep 1149¼ +2 Nov 1131 1138 1131 1138 +2¼ Jul 1137¾ +2¼ Nov 1102½ +2¼ Est. sales 320,812. Wed.’s sales 299,583 Wed.’s open int 804,594 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 44.66 44.89 44.01 44.82 +.16 Jul 45.27 45.50 44.63 45.43 +.16 Aug 45.47 45.74 44.87 45.66 +.21 Sep 45.58 45.82 45.02 45.76 +.21 Oct 45.58 45.80 45.03 45.74 +.21 Dec 45.78 45.99 45.23 45.94 +.21 Jan 46.20 46.20 45.48 46.09 +.19 Mar 46.36 46.36 45.67 46.23 +.17 May 46.45 46.46 45.91 46.44 +.15 Jul 46.44 46.59 46.09 46.59 +.16 Aug 46.44 +.14 Sep 46.14 +.12 Oct 45.76 +.10 Dec 45.20 45.68 45.20 45.68 +.11 Jan 45.69 +.10 Mar 45.69 +.09 May 45.67 +.09 Jul 45.68 +.09 Aug 45.41 +.09 Sep 45.43 +.09 Oct 45.30 +.09 Dec 45.52 +.09 Jul 45.41 +.09 Oct 45.40 +.09 Dec 45.14 +.09 Est. sales 179,639. Wed.’s sales 161,054 Wed.’s open int 565,002 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 346.50 346.60 340.60 343.90 —2.10 Jul 349.10 349.80 344.10 347.60 —1.60 Aug 349.60 350.80 345.20 348.60 —1.40 Sep 349.50 351.30 345.60 349.20 —1.10 Oct 348.80 351.30 345.50 349.30 —.80 Dec 352.00 353.70 347.70 351.70 —.60 Jan 351.60 354.40 348.40 352.40 —.50 Mar 350.90 353.10 347.30 351.40 —.30 May 349.20 353.00 347.50 351.20 —.50 Jul 350.00 353.00 349.80 353.00 —.30 Aug 352.60 —.30 Sep 351.50 —.30 Oct 348.90 —.30 Dec 348.00 350.90 348.00 350.90 —.20 Jan 350.60 —.10 Mar 347.60 —.20 May 347.80 +.40 Jul 348.90 +.40 Aug 347.80 +.40 Sep 345.20 +.40 Oct 342.90 +.40 Dec 342.30 +.40 Jul 342.80 +.40 Oct 342.80 +.40 Dec 345.70 +.40 Est. sales 222,796. Wed.’s sales 206,227 Wed.’s open int 477,731, up 4,649

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.