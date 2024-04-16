CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 550¾ 557 542½ 549¾ —2 Jul 566½ 572¾ 558½ 564¾ —2¾ Sep 583¾ 588½ 575¼ 580¾ —3 Dec 606½ 611½ 598¾ 603 —4¼ Mar 625¾ 628¾ 617½ 621¼ —4¼ May 636 638¾ 628¼ 631¾ —4¼ Jul 638¼ 640 630 633¼ —4½ Sep 639 640 636¾ 640 —4¼ Dec 655 655 649½ 649½ —4¼ Mar 663 663 657¾ 657¾ —4¼ May 656 —4¼ Jul 619 —4¼ Est. sales 114,586. Mon.’s sales 109,716 Mon.’s open int 389,791 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 431¼ 432¼ 428½ 431 — ½ Jul 444 445¼ 440¼ 442¾ —1½ Sep 453¾ 454¼ 449½ 451¾ —2 Dec 469¼ 470 465½ 467¼ —2 Mar 482½ 483 478½ 480¼ —2¼ May 489¼ 490½ 486½ 487¾ —2½ Jul 493¾ 494½ 490¾ 492¼ —2¼ Sep 481½ 483¼ 481½ 482½ —2½ Dec 488¾ 489¼ 486 487¼ —1¾ Mar 496½ —1½ May 501 —1½ Jul 503¾ —1½ Sep 480 —1½ Dec 478¼ 479 478¼ 479 —1¼ Jul 490¾ —1¼ Dec 472¾ —1¼ Est. sales 314,480. Mon.’s sales 273,271 Mon.’s open int 1,535,210 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 357½ 361¾ 345 346 —11¾ Jul 345 348¾ 336 336¾ —7½ Sep 338 —4¼ Dec 343 343¼ 340 341¾ —4¾ Mar 349¼ —4¾ May 355¼ —4¾ Jul 360 —4¾ Sep 371¾ —4¾ Dec 378½ —4¾ Mar 375½ —4¾ Jul 344¾ —4¾ Sep 360½ —4¾ Est. sales 998. Mon.’s sales 998 Mon.’s open int 4,859 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1157¼ 1163 1143¼ 1145 —13¼ Jul 1171½ 1177¼ 1158 1160 —12 Aug 1169 1176½ 1158¾ 1160¾ —10¾ Sep 1160¾ 1165½ 1149½ 1151¼ —9¾ Nov 1166¼ 1172 1156½ 1158½ —8¾ Jan 1178¼ 1184¼ 1169¼ 1171¼ —8¾ Mar 1178 1184 1169 1170¾ —9¼ May 1182 1187¾ 1173¾ 1175¾ —8½ Jul 1193¼ 1193¼ 1179¾ 1182½ —8 Aug 1175¼ —7½ Sep 1151¾ 1153½ 1151¾ 1153½ —7½ Nov 1147¾ 1148¼ 1142¾ 1145½ —6½ Jan 1154¼ —6½ Mar 1153 —6½ May 1155½ —6½ Jul 1161½ —6½ Aug 1155½ —6½ Sep 1135½ —6¼ Nov 1124 —6¼ Jul 1123¾ —6¼ Nov 1096 —6¼ Est. sales 274,169. Mon.’s sales 245,046 Mon.’s open int 859,871, up 909 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 45.40 45.44 44.57 44.91 —.56 Jul 45.95 45.99 45.12 45.48 —.53 Aug 46.11 46.20 45.37 45.69 —.53 Sep 46.36 46.36 45.56 45.83 —.54 Oct 46.30 46.38 45.59 45.83 —.59 Dec 46.56 46.65 45.83 46.03 —.61 Jan 46.69 46.75 46.00 46.19 —.58 Mar 46.77 46.77 46.13 46.27 —.54 May 46.60 46.61 46.31 46.42 —.47 Jul 46.80 46.80 46.47 46.51 —.41 Aug 46.32 46.32 46.28 46.28 —.39 Sep 45.99 45.99 45.93 45.93 —.37 Oct 45.52 45.55 45.52 45.55 —.28 Dec 45.60 45.60 45.18 45.38 —.26 Jan 45.39 —.26 Mar 45.39 —.26 May 45.34 —.26 Jul 45.35 —.26 Aug 45.08 —.26 Sep 45.10 —.26 Oct 44.97 —.26 Dec 45.24 —.26 Jul 45.13 —.26 Oct 45.12 —.26 Dec 44.86 —.26 Est. sales 179,544. Mon.’s sales 169,254 Mon.’s open int 586,810, up 9,733 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 338.60 341.50 335.20 335.30 —3.20 Jul 339.70 341.80 336.50 336.80 —2.80 Aug 340.20 342.10 337.20 337.30 —2.90 Sep 340.60 342.40 337.70 337.80 —2.80 Oct 340.40 342.00 337.40 337.70 —2.70 Dec 343.40 345.40 340.50 340.70 —2.70 Jan 344.90 346.20 341.60 341.80 —2.70 Mar 345.00 345.80 341.30 341.40 —3.00 May 346.70 346.90 342.30 342.30 —3.20 Jul 349.10 349.10 344.80 344.80 —3.10 Aug 346.50 346.50 344.40 344.40 —3.10 Sep 345.10 345.10 343.40 343.40 —3.00 Oct 340.90 —2.90 Dec 345.00 345.00 342.90 343.00 —2.90 Jan 342.90 —2.90 Mar 340.40 —2.90 May 341.10 —2.90 Jul 342.30 —2.90 Aug 341.20 —2.90 Sep 338.60 —2.90 Oct 336.30 —2.90 Dec 335.70 —2.90 Jul 336.20 —2.90 Oct 336.20 —2.90 Dec 339.10 —2.90 Est. sales 180,286. Mon.’s sales 167,711 Mon.’s open int 467,285

