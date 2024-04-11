CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|558
|559¾
|548¼
|551¾
|—6¾
|Jul
|572¾
|575
|563
|566¼
|—7¼
|Sep
|589
|591¼
|580
|583
|—7
|Dec
|613
|614½
|603¾
|606¼
|—7
|Mar
|631¼
|632¾
|622¼
|624½
|—7¼
|May
|639½
|640½
|632¾
|635
|—7½
|Jul
|640½
|641¾
|633¼
|636
|—7¼
|Sep
|642¼
|—7
|Dec
|655
|655
|651½
|651½
|—7
|Mar
|659½
|—7
|May
|657¾
|—7
|Jul
|620½
|—7
|Est. sales 139,195.
|Wed.’s sales 145,577
|Wed.’s open int 395,719
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|434
|437½
|427½
|428¾
|—5½
|Jul
|445½
|449½
|440
|441
|—4¾
|Sep
|454½
|459
|450
|450½
|—4¼
|Dec
|470
|474¼
|465¼
|466
|—4¼
|Mar
|482½
|486¾
|478½
|479¼
|—3¾
|May
|489
|493
|486¼
|487
|—3
|Jul
|493¼
|496
|490½
|491½
|—1¾
|Sep
|484¼
|486¾
|482
|483¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|487½
|491¼
|486¼
|488
|—
|½
|Mar
|497½
|500
|497
|497
|—
|¼
|May
|501¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|504
|—
|½
|Sep
|478
|—
|½
|Dec
|478¾
|480¾
|478¼
|478½
|+½
|Jul
|490¼
|+½
|Dec
|472¼
|+½
|Est. sales 503,452.
|Wed.’s sales 502,117
|Wed.’s open int 1,561,201,
|up 3,621
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|339
|348
|339
|347¾
|+10
|Jul
|337¾
|343½
|334
|337
|+1½
|Sep
|335
|+¼
|Dec
|348½
|348½
|340
|342¾
|+½
|Mar
|350¼
|+½
|May
|356¼
|+½
|Jul
|361
|+½
|Sep
|372¾
|+½
|Dec
|379½
|+½
|Mar
|376½
|+½
|Jul
|345¾
|+½
|Sep
|361½
|+½
|Est. sales 1,063.
|Wed.’s sales 1,042
|Wed.’s open int 5,427,
|up 186
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1163¾
|1166¼
|1151
|1159¼
|—5½
|Jul
|1177
|1179¾
|1163¾
|1172½
|—5½
|Aug
|1175¼
|1178½
|1162¾
|1171½
|—5½
|Sep
|1165½
|1166½
|1151¼
|1160
|—5
|Nov
|1168¾
|1170¼
|1156
|1164¼
|—5
|Jan
|1181¼
|1182¾
|1168¾
|1177
|—4¾
|Mar
|1182¼
|1184¼
|1169¾
|1178½
|—4½
|May
|1185½
|1187¼
|1174¼
|1182¾
|—4
|Jul
|1189½
|1192¼
|1181¼
|1188½
|—3½
|Aug
|1181¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|1160
|1160
|1159
|1159
|—4½
|Nov
|1155
|1156¾
|1143½
|1151
|—4¾
|Jan
|1159½
|—5
|Mar
|1158¼
|—5
|May
|1160¾
|—5
|Jul
|1166¾
|—4¾
|Aug
|1160¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|1140½
|—4½
|Nov
|1129
|—4½
|Jul
|1128¾
|—4½
|Nov
|1101
|—4½
|Est. sales 311,799.
|Wed.’s sales 326,536
|Wed.’s open int 838,292,
|up 6,251
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|47.60
|47.60
|45.96
|46.02
|—1.58
|Jul
|48.12
|48.12
|46.52
|46.57
|—1.55
|Aug
|48.26
|48.27
|46.71
|46.77
|—1.49
|Sep
|48.30
|48.30
|46.84
|46.89
|—1.41
|Oct
|48.15
|48.15
|46.80
|46.86
|—1.33
|Dec
|48.27
|48.27
|46.93
|47.02
|—1.27
|Jan
|48.35
|48.38
|47.03
|47.15
|—1.25
|Mar
|48.19
|48.19
|47.03
|47.14
|—1.26
|May
|47.65
|47.65
|47.12
|47.23
|—1.26
|Jul
|47.76
|47.85
|47.21
|47.24
|—1.28
|Aug
|46.98
|—1.26
|Sep
|46.61
|—1.20
|Oct
|46.13
|—1.16
|Dec
|46.18
|46.18
|45.92
|45.95
|—1.13
|Jan
|45.96
|—1.08
|Mar
|45.96
|—1.04
|May
|47.60
|47.60
|45.91
|45.91
|—1.04
|Jul
|45.92
|—1.04
|Aug
|45.65
|—1.04
|Sep
|45.67
|—1.04
|Oct
|45.54
|—1.04
|Dec
|45.81
|—1.06
|Jul
|45.70
|—1.06
|Oct
|45.69
|—1.06
|Dec
|45.43
|—1.06
|Est. sales 232,934.
|Wed.’s sales 244,618
|Wed.’s open int 570,610
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|330.90
|336.30
|330.20
|335.60
|+4.70
|Jul
|334.30
|338.60
|333.80
|337.80
|+3.30
|Aug
|334.70
|339.00
|334.30
|338.30
|+3.20
|Sep
|335.20
|339.30
|334.80
|338.60
|+3.10
|Oct
|335.10
|338.70
|334.50
|338.20
|+3.10
|Dec
|338.20
|342.10
|337.60
|341.30
|+2.90
|Jan
|339.80
|343.60
|339.60
|342.60
|+2.70
|Mar
|339.50
|343.50
|339.50
|342.80
|+2.70
|May
|342.20
|344.50
|341.70
|344.00
|+2.60
|Jul
|346.60
|346.80
|344.00
|346.40
|+2.50
|Aug
|346.10
|+2.50
|Sep
|344.90
|+2.50
|Oct
|342.20
|+2.50
|Dec
|344.00
|344.40
|344.00
|344.20
|+2.40
|Jan
|344.40
|+2.30
|Mar
|342.00
|+2.30
|May
|342.10
|+2.20
|Jul
|343.20
|+2.10
|Aug
|342.00
|+2.10
|Sep
|339.40
|+2.10
|Oct
|337.10
|+2.10
|Dec
|336.50
|+2.10
|Jul
|337.00
|+2.10
|Oct
|337.00
|+2.10
|Dec
|339.90
|+2.10
|Est. sales 231,005.
|Wed.’s sales 165,978
|Wed.’s open int 468,013
