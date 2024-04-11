CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 558 559¾ 548¼ 551¾ —6¾ Jul 572¾ 575 563 566¼ —7¼ Sep 589 591¼ 580 583 —7 Dec 613 614½ 603¾ 606¼ —7 Mar 631¼ 632¾ 622¼ 624½ —7¼ May 639½ 640½ 632¾ 635 —7½ Jul 640½ 641¾ 633¼ 636 —7¼ Sep 642¼ —7 Dec 655 655 651½ 651½ —7 Mar 659½ —7 May 657¾ —7 Jul 620½ —7 Est. sales 139,195. Wed.’s sales 145,577 Wed.’s open int 395,719 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 434 437½ 427½ 428¾ —5½ Jul 445½ 449½ 440 441 —4¾ Sep 454½ 459 450 450½ —4¼ Dec 470 474¼ 465¼ 466 —4¼ Mar 482½ 486¾ 478½ 479¼ —3¾ May 489 493 486¼ 487 —3 Jul 493¼ 496 490½ 491½ —1¾ Sep 484¼ 486¾ 482 483¾ —1¼ Dec 487½ 491¼ 486¼ 488 — ½ Mar 497½ 500 497 497 — ¼ May 501¼ — ¼ Jul 504 — ½ Sep 478 — ½ Dec 478¾ 480¾ 478¼ 478½ +½ Jul 490¼ +½ Dec 472¼ +½ Est. sales 503,452. Wed.’s sales 502,117 Wed.’s open int 1,561,201, up 3,621 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 339 348 339 347¾ +10 Jul 337¾ 343½ 334 337 +1½ Sep 335 +¼ Dec 348½ 348½ 340 342¾ +½ Mar 350¼ +½ May 356¼ +½ Jul 361 +½ Sep 372¾ +½ Dec 379½ +½ Mar 376½ +½ Jul 345¾ +½ Sep 361½ +½ Est. sales 1,063. Wed.’s sales 1,042 Wed.’s open int 5,427, up 186 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1163¾ 1166¼ 1151 1159¼ —5½ Jul 1177 1179¾ 1163¾ 1172½ —5½ Aug 1175¼ 1178½ 1162¾ 1171½ —5½ Sep 1165½ 1166½ 1151¼ 1160 —5 Nov 1168¾ 1170¼ 1156 1164¼ —5 Jan 1181¼ 1182¾ 1168¾ 1177 —4¾ Mar 1182¼ 1184¼ 1169¾ 1178½ —4½ May 1185½ 1187¼ 1174¼ 1182¾ —4 Jul 1189½ 1192¼ 1181¼ 1188½ —3½ Aug 1181¼ —3¼ Sep 1160 1160 1159 1159 —4½ Nov 1155 1156¾ 1143½ 1151 —4¾ Jan 1159½ —5 Mar 1158¼ —5 May 1160¾ —5 Jul 1166¾ —4¾ Aug 1160¾ —4¾ Sep 1140½ —4½ Nov 1129 —4½ Jul 1128¾ —4½ Nov 1101 —4½ Est. sales 311,799. Wed.’s sales 326,536 Wed.’s open int 838,292, up 6,251 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 47.60 47.60 45.96 46.02 —1.58 Jul 48.12 48.12 46.52 46.57 —1.55 Aug 48.26 48.27 46.71 46.77 —1.49 Sep 48.30 48.30 46.84 46.89 —1.41 Oct 48.15 48.15 46.80 46.86 —1.33 Dec 48.27 48.27 46.93 47.02 —1.27 Jan 48.35 48.38 47.03 47.15 —1.25 Mar 48.19 48.19 47.03 47.14 —1.26 May 47.65 47.65 47.12 47.23 —1.26 Jul 47.76 47.85 47.21 47.24 —1.28 Aug 46.98 —1.26 Sep 46.61 —1.20 Oct 46.13 —1.16 Dec 46.18 46.18 45.92 45.95 —1.13 Jan 45.96 —1.08 Mar 45.96 —1.04 May 47.60 47.60 45.91 45.91 —1.04 Jul 45.92 —1.04 Aug 45.65 —1.04 Sep 45.67 —1.04 Oct 45.54 —1.04 Dec 45.81 —1.06 Jul 45.70 —1.06 Oct 45.69 —1.06 Dec 45.43 —1.06 Est. sales 232,934. Wed.’s sales 244,618 Wed.’s open int 570,610 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 330.90 336.30 330.20 335.60 +4.70 Jul 334.30 338.60 333.80 337.80 +3.30 Aug 334.70 339.00 334.30 338.30 +3.20 Sep 335.20 339.30 334.80 338.60 +3.10 Oct 335.10 338.70 334.50 338.20 +3.10 Dec 338.20 342.10 337.60 341.30 +2.90 Jan 339.80 343.60 339.60 342.60 +2.70 Mar 339.50 343.50 339.50 342.80 +2.70 May 342.20 344.50 341.70 344.00 +2.60 Jul 346.60 346.80 344.00 346.40 +2.50 Aug 346.10 +2.50 Sep 344.90 +2.50 Oct 342.20 +2.50 Dec 344.00 344.40 344.00 344.20 +2.40 Jan 344.40 +2.30 Mar 342.00 +2.30 May 342.10 +2.20 Jul 343.20 +2.10 Aug 342.00 +2.10 Sep 339.40 +2.10 Oct 337.10 +2.10 Dec 336.50 +2.10 Jul 337.00 +2.10 Oct 337.00 +2.10 Dec 339.90 +2.10 Est. sales 231,005. Wed.’s sales 165,978 Wed.’s open int 468,013

