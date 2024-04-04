CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|556
|562½
|549½
|556¼
|+¼
|Jul
|571¾
|578½
|565½
|571½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|589
|594½
|583¼
|589
|—
|¼
|Dec
|614¾
|618¼
|607¾
|613½
|Mar
|630¾
|635½
|625¾
|632
|May
|643¾
|645¼
|637¼
|642¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|648
|648
|640
|645
|—
|¼
|Sep
|650¾
|Dec
|657½
|660½
|657½
|660½
|+¼
|Mar
|668¾
|+¼
|May
|667
|+¼
|Jul
|629¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 129,355.
|Wed.’s sales 118,384
|Wed.’s open int 420,293,
|up 4,028
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|432¼
|436
|429¾
|435¼
|+3½
|Jul
|445½
|448¼
|442½
|447½
|+2½
|Sep
|457
|459
|454¼
|458¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|471¼
|473¾
|469
|473¼
|+2
|Mar
|484¾
|486
|481¾
|485½
|+1½
|May
|491¼
|492¼
|488½
|491¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|494¾
|495¼
|491¾
|494¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|487
|487
|486
|486¼
|+¾
|Dec
|488½
|491
|487
|489½
|+¾
|Mar
|498
|499
|498
|498½
|+½
|May
|502¼
|+½
|Jul
|505¾
|+½
|Sep
|480
|480
|479¾
|479¾
|+½
|Dec
|480
|480
|478
|479
|+¼
|Jul
|490¾
|+¼
|Dec
|473½
|+¼
|Est. sales 321,745.
|Wed.’s sales 388,258
|Wed.’s open int 1,606,963
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|345¾
|345¾
|330¾
|336¼
|—8
|Jul
|340
|341
|329
|334½
|—5¼
|Sep
|337
|337
|336¼
|336¼
|+¼
|Dec
|346½
|348
|339
|343½
|—5¾
|Mar
|351
|+3¾
|May
|357
|+3¾
|Jul
|361¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|373½
|+3¾
|Dec
|380¼
|+3¾
|Mar
|377¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|346½
|+3¾
|Sep
|362¼
|+3¾
|Est. sales 949.
|Wed.’s sales 1,128
|Wed.’s open int 4,284,
|up 270
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1182¼
|1186¾
|1170¼
|1180
|—2¼
|Jul
|1195¼
|1199½
|1183½
|1192¼
|—3
|Aug
|1194
|1197¾
|1182¾
|1191¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|1181½
|1184
|1170¾
|1179
|—1½
|Nov
|1184¼
|1188
|1175½
|1183¾
|—1
|Jan
|1195¾
|1200
|1188½
|1196½
|—
|½
|Mar
|1195½
|1200¼
|1189½
|1197¼
|+¼
|May
|1200½
|1202¾
|1194¼
|1201
|+¾
|Jul
|1207¾
|1208¼
|1200¾
|1206½
|+¾
|Aug
|1199
|+¾
|Sep
|1177¼
|+¾
|Nov
|1166
|1170¼
|1162½
|1169½
|+1
|Jan
|1178¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|1177½
|+1¼
|May
|1181
|+1¼
|Jul
|1186¼
|+1¼
|Aug
|1180¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|1158¾
|+½
|Nov
|1144
|1147½
|1144
|1147½
|+½
|Jul
|1147¼
|+½
|Nov
|1119½
|+¼
|Est. sales 220,941.
|Wed.’s sales 334,110
|Wed.’s open int 823,682,
|up 310
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|48.85
|49.10
|47.83
|48.15
|—.70
|Jul
|49.34
|49.61
|48.37
|48.67
|—.70
|Aug
|49.47
|49.67
|48.49
|48.75
|—.71
|Sep
|49.53
|49.69
|48.50
|48.72
|—.71
|Oct
|49.33
|49.46
|48.36
|48.54
|—.72
|Dec
|49.37
|49.57
|48.44
|48.63
|—.71
|Jan
|49.59
|49.69
|48.60
|48.76
|—.69
|Mar
|49.51
|49.51
|48.58
|48.74
|—.66
|May
|49.15
|49.15
|48.72
|48.79
|—.65
|Jul
|48.96
|48.97
|48.75
|48.80
|—.64
|Aug
|48.53
|—.62
|Sep
|48.00
|48.14
|48.00
|48.14
|—.62
|Oct
|47.58
|48.00
|47.58
|47.66
|—.57
|Dec
|48.24
|48.24
|47.45
|47.47
|—.53
|Jan
|47.46
|—.52
|Mar
|47.43
|—.51
|May
|47.38
|—.62
|Jul
|47.39
|—.62
|Aug
|47.12
|—.62
|Sep
|47.14
|—.62
|Oct
|47.01
|—.62
|Dec
|47.30
|—.62
|Jul
|47.19
|—.62
|Oct
|47.18
|—.62
|Dec
|46.92
|—.62
|Est. sales 174,835.
|Wed.’s sales 219,077
|Wed.’s open int 587,617
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|330.00
|333.90
|327.80
|333.50
|+3.50
|Jul
|333.50
|337.30
|331.40
|337.00
|+3.40
|Aug
|334.90
|338.10
|332.50
|337.90
|+3.10
|Sep
|335.90
|339.10
|333.90
|338.90
|+2.90
|Oct
|335.80
|339.20
|334.00
|339.00
|+2.90
|Dec
|339.60
|342.80
|337.50
|342.60
|+3.00
|Jan
|341.10
|344.40
|339.70
|344.20
|+3.00
|Mar
|341.30
|344.40
|339.80
|344.00
|+3.10
|May
|342.80
|345.10
|340.70
|345.00
|+3.00
|Jul
|344.60
|347.50
|343.40
|347.40
|+2.70
|Aug
|347.20
|+2.60
|Sep
|346.20
|+2.60
|Oct
|343.90
|+2.80
|Dec
|343.00
|346.20
|342.60
|346.20
|+2.80
|Jan
|346.50
|+2.80
|Mar
|346.00
|+2.80
|May
|346.70
|+3.10
|Jul
|347.80
|+3.10
|Aug
|346.70
|+3.10
|Sep
|344.10
|+3.10
|Oct
|341.80
|+3.10
|Dec
|341.20
|+3.10
|Jul
|341.70
|+3.10
|Oct
|341.70
|+3.10
|Dec
|341.60
|+3.10
|Est. sales 122,008.
|Wed.’s sales 147,745
|Wed.’s open int 483,115,
|up 3,757
