CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 556 562½ 549½ 556¼ +¼ Jul 571¾ 578½ 565½ 571½ — ¾ Sep 589 594½ 583¼ 589 — ¼ Dec 614¾ 618¼ 607¾ 613½ Mar 630¾ 635½ 625¾ 632 May 643¾ 645¼ 637¼ 642¾ — ¼ Jul 648 648 640 645 — ¼ Sep 650¾ Dec 657½ 660½ 657½ 660½ +¼ Mar 668¾ +¼ May 667 +¼ Jul 629¾ +¼ Est. sales 129,355. Wed.’s sales 118,384 Wed.’s open int 420,293, up 4,028 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 432¼ 436 429¾ 435¼ +3½ Jul 445½ 448¼ 442½ 447½ +2½ Sep 457 459 454¼ 458¼ +1¾ Dec 471¼ 473¾ 469 473¼ +2 Mar 484¾ 486 481¾ 485½ +1½ May 491¼ 492¼ 488½ 491¾ +1¼ Jul 494¾ 495¼ 491¾ 494¾ +1¼ Sep 487 487 486 486¼ +¾ Dec 488½ 491 487 489½ +¾ Mar 498 499 498 498½ +½ May 502¼ +½ Jul 505¾ +½ Sep 480 480 479¾ 479¾ +½ Dec 480 480 478 479 +¼ Jul 490¾ +¼ Dec 473½ +¼ Est. sales 321,745. Wed.’s sales 388,258 Wed.’s open int 1,606,963 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 345¾ 345¾ 330¾ 336¼ —8 Jul 340 341 329 334½ —5¼ Sep 337 337 336¼ 336¼ +¼ Dec 346½ 348 339 343½ —5¾ Mar 351 +3¾ May 357 +3¾ Jul 361¾ +3¾ Sep 373½ +3¾ Dec 380¼ +3¾ Mar 377¼ +3¾ Jul 346½ +3¾ Sep 362¼ +3¾ Est. sales 949. Wed.’s sales 1,128 Wed.’s open int 4,284, up 270 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1182¼ 1186¾ 1170¼ 1180 —2¼ Jul 1195¼ 1199½ 1183½ 1192¼ —3 Aug 1194 1197¾ 1182¾ 1191¼ —2¾ Sep 1181½ 1184 1170¾ 1179 —1½ Nov 1184¼ 1188 1175½ 1183¾ —1 Jan 1195¾ 1200 1188½ 1196½ — ½ Mar 1195½ 1200¼ 1189½ 1197¼ +¼ May 1200½ 1202¾ 1194¼ 1201 +¾ Jul 1207¾ 1208¼ 1200¾ 1206½ +¾ Aug 1199 +¾ Sep 1177¼ +¾ Nov 1166 1170¼ 1162½ 1169½ +1 Jan 1178¼ +1¼ Mar 1177½ +1¼ May 1181 +1¼ Jul 1186¼ +1¼ Aug 1180¼ +1¼ Sep 1158¾ +½ Nov 1144 1147½ 1144 1147½ +½ Jul 1147¼ +½ Nov 1119½ +¼ Est. sales 220,941. Wed.’s sales 334,110 Wed.’s open int 823,682, up 310 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 48.85 49.10 47.83 48.15 —.70 Jul 49.34 49.61 48.37 48.67 —.70 Aug 49.47 49.67 48.49 48.75 —.71 Sep 49.53 49.69 48.50 48.72 —.71 Oct 49.33 49.46 48.36 48.54 —.72 Dec 49.37 49.57 48.44 48.63 —.71 Jan 49.59 49.69 48.60 48.76 —.69 Mar 49.51 49.51 48.58 48.74 —.66 May 49.15 49.15 48.72 48.79 —.65 Jul 48.96 48.97 48.75 48.80 —.64 Aug 48.53 —.62 Sep 48.00 48.14 48.00 48.14 —.62 Oct 47.58 48.00 47.58 47.66 —.57 Dec 48.24 48.24 47.45 47.47 —.53 Jan 47.46 —.52 Mar 47.43 —.51 May 47.38 —.62 Jul 47.39 —.62 Aug 47.12 —.62 Sep 47.14 —.62 Oct 47.01 —.62 Dec 47.30 —.62 Jul 47.19 —.62 Oct 47.18 —.62 Dec 46.92 —.62 Est. sales 174,835. Wed.’s sales 219,077 Wed.’s open int 587,617 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 330.00 333.90 327.80 333.50 +3.50 Jul 333.50 337.30 331.40 337.00 +3.40 Aug 334.90 338.10 332.50 337.90 +3.10 Sep 335.90 339.10 333.90 338.90 +2.90 Oct 335.80 339.20 334.00 339.00 +2.90 Dec 339.60 342.80 337.50 342.60 +3.00 Jan 341.10 344.40 339.70 344.20 +3.00 Mar 341.30 344.40 339.80 344.00 +3.10 May 342.80 345.10 340.70 345.00 +3.00 Jul 344.60 347.50 343.40 347.40 +2.70 Aug 347.20 +2.60 Sep 346.20 +2.60 Oct 343.90 +2.80 Dec 343.00 346.20 342.60 346.20 +2.80 Jan 346.50 +2.80 Mar 346.00 +2.80 May 346.70 +3.10 Jul 347.80 +3.10 Aug 346.70 +3.10 Sep 344.10 +3.10 Oct 341.80 +3.10 Dec 341.20 +3.10 Jul 341.70 +3.10 Oct 341.70 +3.10 Dec 341.60 +3.10 Est. sales 122,008. Wed.’s sales 147,745 Wed.’s open int 483,115, up 3,757

