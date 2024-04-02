CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 557½ 562¾ 543½ 545¼ —11¾ Jul 572¾ 577¾ 560½ 561¾ —11 Sep 589 593¾ 578 579½ —9¼ Dec 609¾ 615¼ 602 603¾ —6¾ Mar 627½ 632¼ 620¾ 622½ —5¼ May 640 644 632 634½ —4¼ Jul 640¾ 647¼ 635¾ 637¾ —3 Sep 645 645¼ 643½ 645¼ —2¾ Dec 655¾ —2¾ Mar 665¾ —2½ May 664 —2½ Jul 626¾ —2½ Est. sales 93,419. Mon.’s sales 87,148 Mon.’s open int 410,980, up 6,419 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 435¾ 436¾ 424½ 426½ —9 Jul 449½ 450¼ 439¼ 441 —8¼ Sep 460¾ 461¼ 451 452¾ —8 Dec 474½ 475½ 466 468 —6¾ Mar 487 488 479 481 —6¼ May 492¾ 493¼ 485½ 488 —5¼ Jul 493¼ 496 488½ 491½ —4¼ Sep 485¾ 485¾ 479¾ 483¼ —4 Dec 489 490 484¼ 487 —2¼ Mar 496 —2¼ May 499¾ —2 Jul 503¼ —2¼ Sep 479 — ½ Dec 478¾ 478¾ 477¾ 477¾ — ¾ Jul 489½ — ¾ Dec 473¼ — ¾ Est. sales 408,585. Mon.’s sales 376,954 Mon.’s open int 1,627,607 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 355¾ 359¼ 351 352¾ —3 Jul 353 354 346½ 349 —3¼ Sep 345¼ —3¼ Dec 358½ 366½ 358¼ 358½ Mar 355½ May 361½ Jul 366¼ Sep 378 Dec 384¾ Mar 381¾ Jul 351 Sep 366¾ Est. sales 665. Mon.’s sales 665 Mon.’s open int 3,769, up 311 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1185½ 1199¾ 1171 1174 —11¾ Jul 1199½ 1212½ 1184¾ 1187¾ —11¾ Aug 1198¼ 1210½ 1184¾ 1187½ —11 Sep 1183 1195 1171½ 1174 —8¾ Nov 1182¾ 1194½ 1174¼ 1177 —5½ Jan 1193 1205½ 1186 1189 —4½ Mar 1190 1202¾ 1184½ 1188¾ —2¼ May 1195 1205 1188½ 1192¼ — ¾ Jul 1200 1209½ 1193¼ 1197¾ Aug 1190¾ +¼ Sep 1169½ +¾ Nov 1164 1172¾ 1156¾ 1161¾ +½ Jan 1170¼ +¾ Mar 1169½ +½ May 1173¼ +¾ Jul 1178½ +½ Aug 1172½ +½ Sep 1152½ +¼ Nov 1141¼ +1¾ Jul 1141 +1¾ Nov 1118 +1¾ Est. sales 212,284. Mon.’s sales 195,301 Mon.’s open int 814,834, up 3,329 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 48.24 49.77 48.20 48.60 +.36 Jul 48.85 50.27 48.75 49.15 +.39 Aug 48.85 50.28 48.82 49.24 +.42 Sep 48.75 50.13 48.72 49.19 +.48 Oct 48.49 49.85 48.49 48.95 +.45 Dec 48.45 49.90 48.45 48.99 +.50 Jan 48.65 49.93 48.63 49.08 +.52 Mar 49.10 49.86 48.88 49.05 +.54 May 49.24 49.25 49.10 49.10 +.55 Jul 49.26 49.73 49.10 49.12 +.59 Aug 48.82 +.60 Sep 48.41 +.58 Oct 47.90 +.58 Dec 47.80 47.85 47.67 47.67 +.59 Jan 47.67 +.57 Mar 47.63 +.56 May 47.67 +.55 Jul 47.68 +.55 Aug 47.41 +.55 Sep 47.43 +.55 Oct 47.30 +.55 Dec 47.56 +.43 Jul 47.45 +.43 Oct 47.44 +.43 Dec 47.18 +.43 Est. sales 131,198. Mon.’s sales 118,456 Mon.’s open int 583,173, up 8,448 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 333.30 334.50 327.00 328.30 —5.10 Jul 337.00 338.00 331.10 332.10 —5.20 Aug 338.20 338.80 332.40 333.30 —5.00 Sep 339.60 339.80 333.80 334.50 —5.10 Oct 339.80 340.10 334.20 334.80 —5.00 Dec 343.30 343.80 337.70 338.50 —4.90 Jan 344.50 344.50 339.30 340.00 —4.70 Mar 342.00 343.90 339.20 340.00 —3.60 May 344.50 345.20 340.20 341.00 —2.90 Jul 346.40 346.40 343.00 343.70 —2.40 Aug 343.70 344.00 343.00 343.40 —2.30 Sep 342.60 343.50 342.10 342.50 —2.10 Oct 340.10 —2.00 Dec 342.40 —1.90 Jan 342.70 —1.90 Mar 342.70 —1.70 May 342.80 —1.60 Jul 344.00 —1.60 Aug 342.90 —1.70 Sep 340.30 —1.70 Oct 338.00 —1.70 Dec 337.40 —1.70 Jul 337.90 —1.70 Oct 337.90 —1.70 Dec 337.80 —.10 Est. sales 115,577. Mon.’s sales 106,619 Mon.’s open int 473,526, up 4,405

