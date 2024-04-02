CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|557½
|562¾
|543½
|545¼
|—11¾
|Jul
|572¾
|577¾
|560½
|561¾
|—11
|Sep
|589
|593¾
|578
|579½
|—9¼
|Dec
|609¾
|615¼
|602
|603¾
|—6¾
|Mar
|627½
|632¼
|620¾
|622½
|—5¼
|May
|640
|644
|632
|634½
|—4¼
|Jul
|640¾
|647¼
|635¾
|637¾
|—3
|Sep
|645
|645¼
|643½
|645¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|655¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|665¾
|—2½
|May
|664
|—2½
|Jul
|626¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 93,419.
|Mon.’s sales 87,148
|Mon.’s open int 410,980,
|up 6,419
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|435¾
|436¾
|424½
|426½
|—9
|Jul
|449½
|450¼
|439¼
|441
|—8¼
|Sep
|460¾
|461¼
|451
|452¾
|—8
|Dec
|474½
|475½
|466
|468
|—6¾
|Mar
|487
|488
|479
|481
|—6¼
|May
|492¾
|493¼
|485½
|488
|—5¼
|Jul
|493¼
|496
|488½
|491½
|—4¼
|Sep
|485¾
|485¾
|479¾
|483¼
|—4
|Dec
|489
|490
|484¼
|487
|—2¼
|Mar
|496
|—2¼
|May
|499¾
|—2
|Jul
|503¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|479
|—
|½
|Dec
|478¾
|478¾
|477¾
|477¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|489½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|473¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 408,585.
|Mon.’s sales 376,954
|Mon.’s open int 1,627,607
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|355¾
|359¼
|351
|352¾
|—3
|Jul
|353
|354
|346½
|349
|—3¼
|Sep
|345¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|358½
|366½
|358¼
|358½
|Mar
|355½
|May
|361½
|Jul
|366¼
|Sep
|378
|Dec
|384¾
|Mar
|381¾
|Jul
|351
|Sep
|366¾
|Est. sales 665.
|Mon.’s sales 665
|Mon.’s open int 3,769,
|up 311
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1185½
|1199¾
|1171
|1174
|—11¾
|Jul
|1199½
|1212½
|1184¾
|1187¾
|—11¾
|Aug
|1198¼
|1210½
|1184¾
|1187½
|—11
|Sep
|1183
|1195
|1171½
|1174
|—8¾
|Nov
|1182¾
|1194½
|1174¼
|1177
|—5½
|Jan
|1193
|1205½
|1186
|1189
|—4½
|Mar
|1190
|1202¾
|1184½
|1188¾
|—2¼
|May
|1195
|1205
|1188½
|1192¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1200
|1209½
|1193¼
|1197¾
|Aug
|1190¾
|+¼
|Sep
|1169½
|+¾
|Nov
|1164
|1172¾
|1156¾
|1161¾
|+½
|Jan
|1170¼
|+¾
|Mar
|1169½
|+½
|May
|1173¼
|+¾
|Jul
|1178½
|+½
|Aug
|1172½
|+½
|Sep
|1152½
|+¼
|Nov
|1141¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|1141
|+1¾
|Nov
|1118
|+1¾
|Est. sales 212,284.
|Mon.’s sales 195,301
|Mon.’s open int 814,834,
|up 3,329
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|48.24
|49.77
|48.20
|48.60
|+.36
|Jul
|48.85
|50.27
|48.75
|49.15
|+.39
|Aug
|48.85
|50.28
|48.82
|49.24
|+.42
|Sep
|48.75
|50.13
|48.72
|49.19
|+.48
|Oct
|48.49
|49.85
|48.49
|48.95
|+.45
|Dec
|48.45
|49.90
|48.45
|48.99
|+.50
|Jan
|48.65
|49.93
|48.63
|49.08
|+.52
|Mar
|49.10
|49.86
|48.88
|49.05
|+.54
|May
|49.24
|49.25
|49.10
|49.10
|+.55
|Jul
|49.26
|49.73
|49.10
|49.12
|+.59
|Aug
|48.82
|+.60
|Sep
|48.41
|+.58
|Oct
|47.90
|+.58
|Dec
|47.80
|47.85
|47.67
|47.67
|+.59
|Jan
|47.67
|+.57
|Mar
|47.63
|+.56
|May
|47.67
|+.55
|Jul
|47.68
|+.55
|Aug
|47.41
|+.55
|Sep
|47.43
|+.55
|Oct
|47.30
|+.55
|Dec
|47.56
|+.43
|Jul
|47.45
|+.43
|Oct
|47.44
|+.43
|Dec
|47.18
|+.43
|Est. sales 131,198.
|Mon.’s sales 118,456
|Mon.’s open int 583,173,
|up 8,448
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|333.30
|334.50
|327.00
|328.30
|—5.10
|Jul
|337.00
|338.00
|331.10
|332.10
|—5.20
|Aug
|338.20
|338.80
|332.40
|333.30
|—5.00
|Sep
|339.60
|339.80
|333.80
|334.50
|—5.10
|Oct
|339.80
|340.10
|334.20
|334.80
|—5.00
|Dec
|343.30
|343.80
|337.70
|338.50
|—4.90
|Jan
|344.50
|344.50
|339.30
|340.00
|—4.70
|Mar
|342.00
|343.90
|339.20
|340.00
|—3.60
|May
|344.50
|345.20
|340.20
|341.00
|—2.90
|Jul
|346.40
|346.40
|343.00
|343.70
|—2.40
|Aug
|343.70
|344.00
|343.00
|343.40
|—2.30
|Sep
|342.60
|343.50
|342.10
|342.50
|—2.10
|Oct
|340.10
|—2.00
|Dec
|342.40
|—1.90
|Jan
|342.70
|—1.90
|Mar
|342.70
|—1.70
|May
|342.80
|—1.60
|Jul
|344.00
|—1.60
|Aug
|342.90
|—1.70
|Sep
|340.30
|—1.70
|Oct
|338.00
|—1.70
|Dec
|337.40
|—1.70
|Jul
|337.90
|—1.70
|Oct
|337.90
|—1.70
|Dec
|337.80
|—.10
|Est. sales 115,577.
|Mon.’s sales 106,619
|Mon.’s open int 473,526,
|up 4,405
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.