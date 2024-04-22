Cleveland-Cliffs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported a loss of $67 million in its first…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported a loss of $67 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.2 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.