ClearOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The provider of videoconferencing products posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $560,000, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18.7 million.

