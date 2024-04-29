Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Chegg: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Chegg: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The an online learning platform posted revenue of $174.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $159 million to $161 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHGG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHGG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up