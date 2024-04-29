Chegg: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The an online learning platform posted revenue of $174.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $159 million to $161 million.

