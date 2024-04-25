Casella: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1…

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its first quarter.

The Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $341 million in the period.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion.

