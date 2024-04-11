CarMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $50.3 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $50.3 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $479.2 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.54 billion.

