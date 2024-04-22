Capital Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $6.6…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $6.6 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.85, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.