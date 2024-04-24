Canon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $403.7 million. The Tokyo-based…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $403.7 million.

The Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The office machine company posted revenue of $6.66 billion in the period.

Canon shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

