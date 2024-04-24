CACI International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $115.4 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $5.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.52 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.13 to $20.58 per share.

CACI International shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $380.72, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

