Byline Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $30.4 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $153.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $101 million, also topping Street forecasts.

Byline Bancorp shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.08, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.

