Bunge Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $244 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $13.42 billion in the period.

Bunge Global expects full-year earnings to be $9 per share.

Bunge Global shares have risen almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

