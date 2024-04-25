Boston Beer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $12.6 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $12.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.04.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $452.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $426.1 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $414.2 million.

