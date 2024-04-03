BlackBerry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56 million in…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $173 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $130 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $853 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, BlackBerry expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $138 million for the fiscal first quarter.

BlackBerry expects full-year results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $586 million to $616 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.81. A year ago, they were trading at $4.53.

