Bank7: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.3 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.21 per share.

The company posted revenue of $35.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Bank7 shares have fallen 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

