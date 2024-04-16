Bank of America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.67 billion.

The bank, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue of $48.07 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.82 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.28 billion.

Bank of America shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6%. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.