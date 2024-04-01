AT&T, FedEx fall; Ballard Power, Semtech rise, Monday, 4/1/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
AT&T Inc., down 10 cents to $17.50.
The telecommunications giant said it discovered a data breach impacting millions of current and former customers.
Elanco Animal Health Inc., down 31 cents to $15.97.
The company reportedly reached a settlement with investment firm Ancora.
Appian Corp., down $2.13 to $37.82.
The business process management software provider said its chief revenue officer resigned.
Ballard Power Systems Inc., up 49 cents to $3.27.
The fuel cell technology company announced a supply agreement with Solaris Bus & Coach.
Semtech Corp., up $1.88 to $29.37.
The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.
Guess Inc., up $1.93 to $33.40.
The clothing company announced a $200 million stock buyback plan.
Baxter International Inc., up 81 cents to $43.55.
The drug and medical device maker received regulatory clearance in the U.S. for an infusion pump.
FedEx Corp., down $9.61 to $280.13.
The package delivery service said that its contract with the U.S. Postal Service expires in September.
