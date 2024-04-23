Artisan Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 23, 2024, 5:08 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $59.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 76 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $264.4 million in the period.

Artisan Partners shares have fallen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43.45, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

