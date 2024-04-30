ArcBest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of…

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

ArcBest shares have risen 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 44% in the last 12 months.

