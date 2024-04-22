Ameriprise: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $990 million. On…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $990 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $9.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $8.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.10 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.1 billion, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.16 billion.

Ameriprise shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $421.38, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.