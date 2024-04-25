Allison Transmission: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $169 million. On…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $169 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.90.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $789 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $758.5 million.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $80.26, a climb of 73% in the last 12 months.

