AGNC Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $443 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $642 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$30 million.

AGNC Investment shares have decreased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.20, a decrease of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

