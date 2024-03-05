Wheeler Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Tuesday reported…

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $12.4 million, or less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The real estate investment trust, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period.

Revenue was reported as $102.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHLR

