Walgreens: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.91 billion in its fiscal second quarter.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $6.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $37.05 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.22 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.35 per share.

