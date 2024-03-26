Live Radio
Vivani Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 26, 2024

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25.7 million, or 50 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VANI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VANI

