V2X: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $492,000 in its fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $22.6 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.96 billion.

V2X expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion.

