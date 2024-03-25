United Airlines, Dyne Therapeutics fall; Lucid Group, Century Aluminum rise, Monday, 3/25/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Boeing Co., up $2.56 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Boeing Co., up $2.56 to $191.41.

Dave Calhoun will step down as CEO as the troubled plane maker deals with manufacturing and safety problems.

Intel Corp., down 74 cents to $41.83.

China is reportedly looking to reduce reliance on chips from Intel and other chipmakers.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.58 to $44.89.

Federal regulators are tightening their oversight of the airline, following a series of recent safety problems.

Lucid Group Inc., up 15 cents to $2.92.

The electric vehicle maker announced a $1 billion investment from Ayar Third Investment.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc., down $2.18 to $26.06.

The muscle disease treatment developer said CEO Joshua Brumm resigned.

Century Aluminum Co., up 66 cents to $13.88.

The U.S. is investing $500 million in the aluminum producer to build an aluminum smelter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., up 18 cents to $21.44.

The U.S. awarded up to $575 million to the mining company’s decarbonization projects.

United Therapeutics Corp., up $6.36 to $244.26.

The drugmaker announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.

