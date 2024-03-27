Tsakos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) on Wednesday reported net income of $31.8…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) on Wednesday reported net income of $31.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.56 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $300.2 million, or $9.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $733.8 million.

