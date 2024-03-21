Transcontinental Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.9 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $49.9 million.

