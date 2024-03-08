VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Three people were rescued after a sailboat caught fire off the coast of Virginia Beach…

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Three people were rescued after a sailboat caught fire off the coast of Virginia Beach early Friday, a fire official said.

The U.S. Coast Guard asked the Virginia Beach Fire Department’s fire boat crews to help respond to the fire about 3 miles (4.8 km) off the coast of Cape Henry around 3:40 a.m., department spokesperson Barbara Morrison said in an email.

A pilot boat picked up the three adults after they jumped into the water from the 75-foot (22.9-meter) sailboat and they were taken to the nearby Virginia pilot house, Morrison said. EMS checked out the patients and no injuries were reported, she said.

