This Is How Much it Costs to Go to March Madness

With March Madness right around the corner, you may be wondering how much it costs to catch a game or two.

“Going to March Madness is fun but pricey,” Justin Albertynas, the CEO and co-founder of RatePunk, said in an email. The tickets, travel, accommodations and more add up, he said.

But to how much? Here’s what you should know.

March Madness Cost Breakdown

The cost of attending March Madness depends on various factors, but let’s start with the game tickets.

Tickets on the NCAA website range from an affordable $21 up to a shocking $23,675 per seat. Most, however, fall between $50 and $1,000.

Here are the price ranges for each of the men’s events, as of March:

— First Four (2 games): $52 to $500 per seat

— First and Second Rounds (2 games): $50 to $700 per seat

— Sweet 16 Games (2 games): $165 to $3,000 per seat

— Elite Eight Games (1 game); $125 to $2,600 per seat

— Final Four (all sessions): $850 to $23,675 per seat

And for each of the women’s events:

— Sweet 16 Games (2 games): $21 to $12,100 per seat

— Elite Eight Games (1 game); $21 to $11,700 per seat

— Final Four (all sessions): $1,400 to $8,925 per seat

“Ticket prices change a lot depending on the game, who’s playing and where it’s happening, usually getting more expensive as the tournament goes on,” Albertynas said.

Other March Madness Trip Costs

Along with the game tickets, you’ll likely need to plan for other costs.

“Travel and places to stay, especially in the cities hosting the games, can also cost quite a bit, with prices increasing during the event. And don’t forget about extra costs like getting around, eating out, buying souvenirs or any surprise expenses,” Albertynas said.

Brett Hershman, founder of the Hershman Consulting Group, attended the Final Four March Madness game in 2023 to see San Diego State University play the University of Connecticut.

“As a big SDSU Aztec supporter, as soon as the buzzer sounded and SDSU made the championship game, I went to Google Flights to purchase a ticket on United,” Hershman says.

Unfortunately, he found that tickets from San Diego to Houston skyrocketed immediately. “I paid $528.80 for a one-way ticket,” he says.

Overall, he ended up spending a total of $2,500 on his March Madness trip including the hotel, flights, drinks, Uber rides and food at the game. That said, he did splurge on a $750, 12th-row ticket.

When Is March Madness?

The NCAA’s March Madness tournament is held in March of each year. For 2024, the event kicks off with Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 17th.

Over the following three weeks, 68 teams will be whittled down to the final two that will compete on the final day; March 8th for men and March 7th for women.

Where Is March Madness?

The location of the March Madness games changes every year. For 2024, the regionals for women will be held in Albany, New York, and Portland, Oregon, and for men in Detroit, Los Angeles, Boston and Dallas.

As for the Final Four championship, the men’s games will be held in Phoenix at the State Farm Stadium, and the women’s will be in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

How Can You Save on March Madness?

A March Madness trip can range from affordable to extravagant. If you want to go the budget-friendly route, here are a few tips to keep in mind.

“Before you plan your trip for March Madness, consider creating a dedicated budget to save money and avoid impulse purchases. Start by listing all your planned expenses — items like tickets, accommodations, food, beverages and merchandise — and assign each a dollar limit,” Jason Gaughan, head of consumer credit card products at Bank of America, said in an email.

Albertynas also recommended early planning and wise budgeting.

“For hotel savings, book early, search for deals, stay outside the city center, use loyalty points and consider alternative lodging options like vacation rentals or B&Bs for better rates,” he said.

Hershman adds that the Final Four games have tons of events in their host cities. With a game ticket, you can often attend them for free.

