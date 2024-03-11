Tax Filing in 2024: How to Choose Your Filing Status

Deciding how to choose your tax status seems like it should be easy. But it’s really not. A couple years…

A couple years ago, the Internal Revenue Service website listed filing the wrong tax status as one of the most common errors that a taxpayer can make. Keep reading to decide which one to choose.

What Tax Status to Choose on the 1040 Tax Form

If you look at the top of the 1040 tax form, the instructions read: “Filing status. Check only one box.”

Your choices are:

— Single.

— Married filing jointly.

— Married filing separately.

— Head of household.

— Qualifying surviving spouse.

Choosing your correct tax filing status is important because it determines your federal tax bracket and ultimately the amount of tax you pay. It also determines your standard deduction as well as whether you qualify for certain tax deductions.

Here’s what to know about each of the five filing statuses.

Single Filing Status

Who qualifies:Single people without dependents.

If you’re divorced with dependent kids but refer to yourself as single to your family and friends, “single” is not your tax filing status. Only choose single if you’re an unmarried person with no dependents.

The benefits of the single tax filing status is that if you earn a lot, you could owe less taxes. When you get into the highest tax brackets, you might wind up in a higher tax bracket as a married couple faster than as a single taxpayer. This is known as the marriage tax penalty.

Married Filing Jointly Status

Who qualifies: Married couples.

It’s usually smarter to file jointly as a married couple than separately, says Jeffrey Wood, a CPA, certified financial planner and partner at Elysium, a financial and wealth management firm in South Jordan, Utah.

“There are certain tax deductions that may phase out or be lost when a couple files separately,” Wood says.

“Some common deductions such as the earned income credit, the American opportunity credit, the student loan interest deduction and the lifetime learning credit are not available to married individuals who file separately. In addition, tax rates are typically higher for individuals filing as single or married filing separately than for those who file jointly,” he says.

If nothing else, if you spend money to have somebody prepare your taxes, you’ll generally save money having them prepare one tax form instead of two.

Married Filing Separately Status

Who qualifies: Married couples.

Occasionally it can be best for married couples to file separately, Wood says.

“If one party in the married relationship had preexisting debts that could be garnished by the IRS, the other spouse may want to file separately to protect their expected tax refund,” he says.

Another possible scenario: You and your spouse have a significant difference in income. “In this circumstance, the lower-earning spouse may want to file separately to preserve their lower tax bracket and perhaps their expected refund,” Wood says.

And yet another reason a married couple may choose to file their taxes separately: “One spouse may be a business owner and is choosing to push some risky tax positions with which the other spouse may not feel comfortable,” Wood says.

He also says the IRS considers both spouses on a joint return to be equally liable for the tax positions taken and both spouses will be on the hook for any taxes and penalties for that given tax year, even if they later separate or divorce.

Finally, if you’ve separated or are thinking of separating, Wood says you might consider filing separately for the tax year if it makes financial sense for both or one of you.

Head of Household Status

Who qualifies:Usually someone who is unmarried with dependents.

This one can be confusing, but the rule of thumb is that “head of household tax filing status is chosen by unmarried taxpayers with qualifying dependents,” says Rob Burnette, an investment advisor representative, tax preparer and CEO of Outlook Financial Center in Troy, Ohio.

Burnette says that there are three qualifications you must meet to be classified as head of household:

1. You were not married on the last day of the year.

2. You paid more than half the cost of keeping up a home for the year.

3. A qualifying person lived with you in that home for more than half the year, except for temporary absences (like a college kid being away at school).

“Most of the time, qualifying dependents include children, stepchildren or foster care children. If you meet all the qualifications above, are divorced and the divorce decree gives the other parent the tax dependent status to the other parent, you are likely still qualified to file HOH,” Burnette says.

You don’t have to have children living in your home to file as head of household. You could also be taking care of a brother, sister, grandparent, mother, father or another relative and claiming them as a dependent.

“HOH filing status provides a larger standard deduction and wider tax tables than single filing status, both leading to much lower tax burden for HOH versus single tax filers,” he says.

“For tax year 2023, the standard deduction for HOH is $20,800 versus $13,850 for single taxpayers. This means HOH taxpayers avoid paying tax on an additional $6,950 of income,” he adds.

Qualifying Surviving Spouse Status

Who qualifies: Someone recently widowed.

This status isn’t as straightforward as it may appear. If you’ve been a widow or widower since 2009 or 2019, you wouldn’t file as a surviving spouse. There’s a time limit on how long you can file with this status.

“If your spouse died within the year, you can still file jointly or separately as a married person for that year. After that, if you haven’t remarried and have a dependent child, you can file as a qualifying surviving spouse for up to two years,” says Joshua Zimmelman, founder of Westwood Tax & Consulting, a New York City-based virtual accounting firm, and co-founder of Levitax, a virtual tax preparation service.

There’s one main benefit of this filing status, and that’s keeping your taxes stable after the shock of having a spouse die. Filing as a qualifying surviving spouse allows you to get the same standard deduction and tax rates as married couples, Zimmelman says.

“After two years,” he adds, “your status changes to ‘head of household’ or ‘single’ unless you’ve remarried.”

Other Factors to Consider When Choosing a Filing Status

There are a few other things to consider as you’re choosing a filing status.

Dates matter. You’re filing your taxes for last year and not this current year, and so the date to consider is last Dec. 31. “If you are married, you must file as married, even if you were single for 364 days of the year. If you’re married on Dec. 31, you are married on your tax return,” Zimmelman says.

Likewise, if you divorced last Dec. 31, you are considered divorced for the entire year. You won’t be able to file married jointly for last year.

Once you file, you’re probably stuck with that tax status for the rest of this year. That’s fine for most taxpayers. You filed your taxes and won’t file again until next year. But if you’re married and file jointly and a few months later you want to make changes to your taxes and file separately, Zimmelman says you won’t be able to change it.

“On the other hand, if you file separate returns and then later realize you should have filed jointly, you can amend your returns to file jointly within three years,” he says.

Understand the meaning of “dependent.”Understanding how the IRS defines dependent is important for avoiding errors when filing your taxes. In a nutshell, a dependent is a taxpayer’s qualifying child or qualifying relative. Even if you feel your spouse depends on you because he or she isn’t employed, your husband or wife is not a dependent.

To claim adult children, your child should either have been under 19 years of age at the end of the tax year, or if a full-time student, under the age of 24 at the end of the tax year. The one exception is that if you have an adult child of any age who is “permanently and totally disabled,” according to the IRS, then they can be listed as a dependent.

And if you have an aging relative living with you, among other rules, their gross income last year can’t be more than $4,700.

Or perhaps you’re a dependent. You’ll need to keep that in mind if you’re filing your taxes.

“While not technically a filing status, whether or not someone else claims you as a dependent affects your own filing status,” Zimmelman says.

“To legally be claimed as a dependent by a parent or other qualifying relative, you must be unmarried. If you fit all the necessary criteria of a dependent, you may still need to file your own tax return — based on how much you earned during the year — but you cannot take the standard deduction,” he adds.

Update 03/12/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.